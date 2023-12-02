Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Purchases 100 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $143.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.65.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 3.8 %

The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $5.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.00. 2,580,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,763,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.17. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.40 and a 52-week high of $169.07.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.03%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

