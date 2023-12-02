Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Purchases 118 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 94,950.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,464,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,719,388,000 after acquiring an additional 96,362,586 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,227,354,000 after acquiring an additional 54,365,954 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,136,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,089 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,538,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $949,669,000 after acquiring an additional 225,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,206,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $802,273,000 after acquiring an additional 692,247 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,101,404.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Emerson Electric news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,598.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at $13,101,404.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR stock traded up $1.22 on Friday, hitting $90.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,651,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,344,761. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $76.94 and a 12-month high of $100.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.17. The stock has a market cap of $51.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.33.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.16%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

