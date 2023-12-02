Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Purchases 214 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lifted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 210.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,943,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,878,723,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134,386 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $732,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211,580 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 83,903.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,134,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $741,139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,742 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 90.8% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,825,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $864,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.91.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $3.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.91. 3,945,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,328,734. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $131.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

