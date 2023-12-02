Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Purchases 272 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 872.7% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 90.4% during the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 179 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Price Performance

NYSE ACN traded up $4.92 on Friday, hitting $338.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,688,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,019. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $313.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.06. The stock has a market cap of $212.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $338.50.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. Accenture’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.91%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group began coverage on Accenture in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $333.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $358.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, September 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.26.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Accenture

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,441,220.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,334 shares of company stock worth $10,939,027. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.