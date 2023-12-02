Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Purchases 477 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 31.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 71,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.17.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $45,421,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE TRV traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $181.98. 1,453,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,385. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.59. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $194.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.17 and a 200 day moving average of $169.39.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.29%.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.