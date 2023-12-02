Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Purchases New Shares in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $243,010,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 35.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,591,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171,114 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 245.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,086 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 30.0% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,774,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,300 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,787,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,641,000 after buying an additional 821,061 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.88.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

NYSE WPM traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,052,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,790. The company has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 41.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.78. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $38.10 and a 12 month high of $52.76.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 57.03%. The company had revenue of $223.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.33 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

