Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Purchases Shares of 620 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 620 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 52.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8,700.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 80.0% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total value of $6,736,003.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total transaction of $221,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $67,346.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total value of $6,736,003.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,594 shares of company stock worth $49,471,141 over the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on NFLX. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $447.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Stock Performance

Netflix stock traded down $8.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $465.74. 4,341,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,123,596. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.85 billion, a PE ratio of 46.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $273.41 and a 12-month high of $485.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $417.20 and its 200-day moving average is $418.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.