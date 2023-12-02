Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Sells 72 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 131.7% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $291.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,432,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,513. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.30. The company has a market capitalization of $74.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $209.27 and a twelve month high of $293.63.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

