Gyrodyne (NASDAQ:GYRO) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.00

Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.00 and traded as low as $8.95. Gyrodyne shares last traded at $8.96, with a volume of 211 shares.

Gyrodyne Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.48 and a 200-day moving average of $10.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gyrodyne stock. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO – Free Report) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.28% of Gyrodyne worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 56.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gyrodyne Company Profile

Gyrodyne, LLC owns and manages a diversified portfolio of real estate properties comprising office, industrial and service-oriented properties in the New York metropolitan area. Gyrodyne owns a 63 acre site approximately 50 miles east of New York City on the north shore of Long Island, which includes industrial and office buildings and undeveloped property which is the subject of plans to seek value-enhancing entitlements.

