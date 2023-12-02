Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Short Interest Up 25.0% in November

Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,161,800 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the October 31st total of 1,729,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 52.2 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CDDRF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Headwater Exploration
Headwater Exploration Stock Performance
Headwater Exploration Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.0739 per share. This is a positive change from Headwater Exploration’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th.
About Headwater Exploration
Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta; and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.
