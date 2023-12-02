HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEATW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEATW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the October 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
HeartBeam Stock Up 29.4 %
Shares of BEATW traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.22. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,180. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.35. HeartBeam has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $1.50.
HeartBeam Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than HeartBeam
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Mega merger in the works? Humana, Cigna explore big deal
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
Receive News & Ratings for HeartBeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeartBeam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.