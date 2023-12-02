Hedera (HBAR) Price Down 2.3% Over Last Week

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. During the last week, Hedera has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $2.08 billion and $43.81 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0619 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00056896 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00024308 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00012181 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005064 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002030 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004551 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,564,471,855 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,564,471,854.69653 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06200749 USD and is up 2.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 197 active market(s) with $44,353,187.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

