Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Short Interest Up 12.8% in November

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,860,000 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the October 31st total of 6,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 917,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HOMB shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens lowered their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.20.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.32% of the company’s stock.
Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Trading Up 3.9 %
NYSE HOMB traded up $0.87 on Friday, reaching $23.05. 1,166,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,197. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.52.
Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The company had revenue of $245.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.53 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 31.87%. Analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.
Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.45%.
Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile
Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
