Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Short Interest Update

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,220,000 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the October 31st total of 12,990,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on HRL. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.63.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HRL

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hormel Foods

In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $160,836.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,321.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $160,836.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,321.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Pierre M. Lilly purchased 1,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $54,161.50. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 1,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,161.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 94,580.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 126,182,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,075,078,000 after acquiring an additional 126,049,679 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,500,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,636,000 after acquiring an additional 547,495 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,868,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,866,000 after buying an additional 1,004,133 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,472,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,844,000 after buying an additional 539,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,529,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,966,000 after buying an additional 218,884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HRL traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.32. 2,968,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,663,847. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.54. Hormel Foods has a 52-week low of $30.12 and a 52-week high of $48.10.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 11.27%. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hormel Foods will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 75.34%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.