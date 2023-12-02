Howe & Rusling Inc. Sells 1,740 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lessened its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,121 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Intel by 30.1% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 378,413 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,654,000 after acquiring an additional 87,626 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 3.4% during the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,339 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its stake in shares of Intel by 43.7% during the first quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,456 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Intel by 13.5% during the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 8,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 5.4% during the second quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,512 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.68.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.74. The company had a trading volume of 43,928,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,540,776. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.73 and a 52 week high of $45.34. The firm has a market cap of $184.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.35, a PEG ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.00%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

