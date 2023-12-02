Howe & Rusling Inc. Takes Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 621 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Natixis bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 4,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded up $6.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $371.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 937,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,087. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $330.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $335.04. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $272.70 and a fifty-two week high of $371.19.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Moody’s from $399.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $351.54.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.43, for a total transaction of $917,654.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,580,192.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.43, for a total transaction of $917,654.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,580,192.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $294,969.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,188.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,903 shares of company stock valued at $6,325,487. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

