Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Short Interest Update

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,090,000 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the October 31st total of 5,500,000 shares. Approximately 8.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 583,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.4 days.

Humacyte Stock Performance

Humacyte stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.66. 857,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,031. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average of $3.10. Humacyte has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a current ratio of 6.79.

Get Humacyte alerts:

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). Equities analysts predict that Humacyte will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HUMA shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Humacyte from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Thursday, September 21st.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Humacyte

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $5,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,191,140 shares in the company, valued at $17,211,369.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Humacyte

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Humacyte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Humacyte in the third quarter worth about $31,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Humacyte by 92.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Humacyte by 147.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.36% of the company’s stock.

Humacyte Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Humacyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humacyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.