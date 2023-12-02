Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Short Interest Update

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,090,000 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the October 31st total of 5,500,000 shares. Approximately 8.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 583,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.4 days.
Humacyte Stock Performance
Humacyte stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.66. 857,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,031. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average of $3.10. Humacyte has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a current ratio of 6.79.
Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). Equities analysts predict that Humacyte will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $5,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,191,140 shares in the company, valued at $17,211,369.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Humacyte
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Humacyte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Humacyte in the third quarter worth about $31,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Humacyte by 92.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Humacyte by 147.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.36% of the company’s stock.
Humacyte Company Profile
Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).
