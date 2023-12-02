Hxro (HXRO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $74.21 Million

Hxro (HXRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. During the last seven days, Hxro has traded 18.3% lower against the dollar. Hxro has a total market capitalization of $74.21 million and approximately $18,528.84 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hxro token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000308 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Hxro Profile

Hxro launched on December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 610,385,617 tokens. Hxro’s official website is www.hxro.com. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @hxronetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hxro’s official message board is blog.hxro.com.

Hxro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hxro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hxro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hxro using one of the exchanges listed above.

