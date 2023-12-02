Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the October 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hysan Development Price Performance

Shares of HYSNY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.75. 27,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,312. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.44. Hysan Development has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $7.10.

About Hysan Development

Hysan Development Co, Ltd. is a leading property investment, management and development company. Its core asset portfolio, Lee Gardens in Hong Kong, has approximately 4.5 million square feet of high-quality office, retail and residential floor area. Hysan has been rooted in Hong Kong for nearly a hundred years, operating with heart, focusing on community building, integration of old and new, technology application, and sustainable development.

