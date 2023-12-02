Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the October 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Hysan Development Price Performance
Shares of HYSNY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.75. 27,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,312. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.44. Hysan Development has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $7.10.
About Hysan Development
