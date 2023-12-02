IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BACK) Short Interest Update

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BACK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,700 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the October 31st total of 63,500 shares. Approximately 8.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IMAC stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BACK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,180,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned about 59.29% of IMAC at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BACK traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.03. 166,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,518. IMAC has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $12.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

IMAC Holdings, Inc owns and manages innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers, and backspace clinics in the United States. The company's outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions, as well as back, knee, and joint pains.

