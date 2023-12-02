ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA) Short Interest Update

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a drop of 38.3% from the October 31st total of 47,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 65,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 1,849.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 54,566 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies during the 2nd quarter valued at $668,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,058,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 87,888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in a report on Monday, September 18th.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Stock Performance

Shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $1.70. 47,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,546. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.04. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.45.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 million. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies had a negative net margin of 95.81% and a negative return on equity of 35.22%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ImmunoPrecise Antibodies will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Company Profile

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotherapeutic research and technology company in Canada and internationally. It provides NonaVac DNA for complex protein classes, including GPCRs and ion channels; and Rapid Prime, a positive monoclonal antibodies for generating anti-idiotypic antibodies, and producing monoclonal antibodies against conformational epitopes.

