Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.05

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.05 and traded as high as $7.06. Innergex Renewable Energy shares last traded at $7.06, with a volume of 502 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Innergex Renewable Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.98 and a 200 day moving average of $8.74.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $206.54 million for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 3.08%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.1335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 6.03%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -407.69%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Further Reading

