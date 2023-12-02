Innovent Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVBXF) Short Interest Update

Innovent Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVBXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,651,800 shares, a decrease of 36.2% from the October 31st total of 2,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 611.8 days.
Innovent Biologics Stock Performance
IVBXF remained flat at $5.81 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.66. Innovent Biologics has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $6.41.
About Innovent Biologics
