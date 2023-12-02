Innovent Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVBXF) Short Interest Update

Innovent Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVBXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,651,800 shares, a decrease of 36.2% from the October 31st total of 2,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 611.8 days.

Innovent Biologics Stock Performance

IVBXF remained flat at $5.81 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.66. Innovent Biologics has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $6.41.

About Innovent Biologics

Innovent Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes monoclonal antibodies and other drug assets in the fields of oncology, ophthalmology, autoimmune, and cardiovascular and metabolic diseases in the People's Republic of China. It offers Tyvyt, a human anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody; BYVASDA, a fully-human anti-VEGF monoclonal antibody; HALPRYZA, a recombinant chimeric murine/human anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody; SULINNO, a fully-human antiTNF-a monoclonal antibody; Pemazyre, a selective FGFR inhibitor; Olverembatinib, a novel BCR-ABL TK; Cyramza, a VEGF receptor 2 antagonist; and Retsevmo, a selective and potent RET kinase inhibitor.

