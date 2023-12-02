Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) Short Interest Down 9.9% in November

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 251,800 shares, a decrease of 9.9% from the October 31st total of 279,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 301.8% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 73.9% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $100,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BSCT traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.14. The stock had a trading volume of 171,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,970. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $18.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.79.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.0651 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

