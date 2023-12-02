Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Short Interest Down 17.9% in November

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the October 31st total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Invesco High Income Trust II Trading Up 1.0 %
VLT traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,785. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.17. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 1 year low of $9.29 and a 1 year high of $11.25.
Invesco High Income Trust II Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.0964 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th.
About Invesco High Income Trust II
Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
