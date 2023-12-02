Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the October 31st total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $91.80. 86,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,150. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 1-year low of $78.16 and a 1-year high of $92.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.99 million, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.66.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3234 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%.

About Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 546.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000.

The Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on property & casualty insurance companies in the US. KBWP was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

