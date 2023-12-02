Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the October 31st total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $91.80. 86,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,150. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 1-year low of $78.16 and a 1-year high of $92.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.99 million, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.66.
Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3234 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF
The Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on property & casualty insurance companies in the US. KBWP was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.
