IOTA (MIOTA) Price Up 75.2% This Week

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 15.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded 75.2% higher against the US dollar. IOTA has a market cap of $961.43 million and approximately $454.37 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOTA coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000803 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005722 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000059 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA (MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,038,128,133 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

