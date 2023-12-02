Irish Continental Group (LON:ICGC) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $396.88

Shares of Irish Continental Group plc (LON:ICGC – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 396.88 ($5.01) and traded as low as GBX 380 ($4.80). Irish Continental Group shares last traded at GBX 385 ($4.86), with a volume of 1,416 shares traded.

Irish Continental Group Stock Up 3.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 386.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 396.72. The company has a market cap of £668.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,375.86 and a beta of 1.11.

About Irish Continental Group

Irish Continental Group plc operates as a maritime transport company. It operates through two segments, Ferries, and Container and Terminal. The Ferries segment engages in the provision of passenger and roll on roll off freight shipping, and container lift on lift off (LoLo) freight services on routes between Ireland, Britain, and Continental Europe.

