iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:TLTW) to Issue Dividend of $0.58

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:TLTW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of 0.5769 per share on Friday, December 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.33.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Price Performance

TLTW stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.45. The company had a trading volume of 892,868 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.54.

Institutional Trading of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:TLTW – Free Report) by 344.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,415 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.36% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF

The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond Buywrite Strategy ETF (TLTW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CBOE TLT 2% OTM Buywrite index. The fund uses a fund-of-fund approach to passively track an index that measures the performance of holding shares of the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and writes one-month, out-of-the-money call options against the shares.

