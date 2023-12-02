iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (TLTW) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 4th

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:TLTW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.5769 per share on Friday, December 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.33.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Stock Performance

TLTW traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.45. 892,868 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.54.

Institutional Trading of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:TLTW – Free Report) by 344.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,415 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.36% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF

The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond Buywrite Strategy ETF (TLTW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CBOE TLT 2% OTM Buywrite index. The fund uses a fund-of-fund approach to passively track an index that measures the performance of holding shares of the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and writes one-month, out-of-the-money call options against the shares.

