iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF (BATS:EAOK) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF (BATS:EAOKGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0528 per share on Friday, December 8th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Shares of EAOK stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $24.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 million, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.44.

The iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF (EAOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund is an index-tracking fund-of-funds that tactically allocates 30\u002F70 global equites and US investment grade bonds with positive ESG characteristics. EAOK was launched on Jun 12, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

