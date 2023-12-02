iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 916,500 shares, a growth of 38.3% from the October 31st total of 662,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 630,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

ESGU stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.19. The stock had a trading volume of 678,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,652. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.38. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $83.08 and a 12-month high of $101.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $0.3992 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 173.3% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

