iShares High Yield Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Plans Dividend of $0.23 (BATS:HYGW)

iShares High Yield Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:HYGW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of 0.2288 per share on Friday, December 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th.
iShares High Yield Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of HYGW stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.96. 26,649 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.77 and its 200-day moving average is $34.78.
About iShares High Yield Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF
