iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 4th

iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0967 per share on Friday, December 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This is a positive change from iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS LQDI traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.66. The stock had a trading volume of 12,398 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $153,000.

iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets investment-grade corporate bond, while using swaps to hedge inflation risk.

