iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:LQDW) Raises Dividend to $0.56 Per Share

iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:LQDW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.5595 per share on Friday, December 8th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. This is a boost from iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.39.
iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
LQDW traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.62. 69,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.13.
About iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Mega merger in the works? Humana, Cigna explore big deal
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.