iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:LQDW) Raises Dividend to $0.56 Per Share

iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:LQDW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.5595 per share on Friday, December 8th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. This is a boost from iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.39.

iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

LQDW traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.62. 69,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.13.

About iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF

The iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond Buywrite Strategy ETF (LQDW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CBOE LQD BuyWrite index. The fund uses a fund-of-fund approach to passively track an index that measures the performance of holding shares of the iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and writes one-month call options against the shares.

