iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (BATS:IYLD) Announces $0.06 Dividend

iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (BATS:IYLD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0588 per share on Friday, December 8th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th.

iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF Stock Performance

IYLD traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.62. 43,326 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $138.29 million, a P/E ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.59. iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF has a twelve month low of $24.42 and a twelve month high of $25.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (BATS:IYLD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (IYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Multi-Asset High Income index. The fund tracks an index of fixed-income, equity, preferred stock and REIT ETFs with a focus on income production. IYLD was launched on Apr 5, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

