ITEX Co. (OTCMKTS:ITEX) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.50 Per Share

ITEX Co. (OTCMKTS:ITEX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Wednesday, December 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This is an increase from ITEX’s previous dividend of $0.10.
ITEX Price Performance
ITEX traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222 shares, compared to its average volume of 159. ITEX has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $5.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.44.
ITEX Company Profile
