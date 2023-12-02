J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF) Short Interest Update

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,678,600 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the October 31st total of 2,092,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 645.6 days.

J Sainsbury Price Performance

OTCMKTS:JSNSF traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.57. 258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,654. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.28 and its 200-day moving average is $3.43. J Sainsbury has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $3.86.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

