J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF) Short Interest Update

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,678,600 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the October 31st total of 2,092,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 645.6 days.
J Sainsbury Price Performance
OTCMKTS:JSNSF traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.57. 258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,654. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.28 and its 200-day moving average is $3.43. J Sainsbury has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $3.86.
J Sainsbury Company Profile
