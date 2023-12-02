John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 35.8% from the October 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Income Securities Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JHS. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 55.7% during the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 21,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 7,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.33% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Stock Performance

JHS traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.69. The stock had a trading volume of 13,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,101. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.55. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $11.70.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Company Profile

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

