JUNO Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $145,961.84 (JUNO)

JUNO (JUNO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. JUNO has a market capitalization of $36.09 million and approximately $145,961.84 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, JUNO has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. One JUNO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00001153 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About JUNO

JUNO’s launch date was September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 79,509,430 coins. JUNO’s official message board is medium.com/@junonetwork. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork. The official website for JUNO is www.junonetwork.io.

Buying and Selling JUNO

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

