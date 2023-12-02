Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the October 31st total of 3,330,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:KEYS traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.88. 1,138,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,528,769. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Keysight Technologies has a 1 year low of $118.57 and a 1 year high of $189.45.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 19.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Keysight Technologies

In related news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $981,397.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,277 shares in the company, valued at $15,685,767.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KEYS shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $146.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.