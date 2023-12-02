KickToken Price Hits $0.0141 on Top Exchanges (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. KickToken has a market cap of $1.72 million and approximately $355.93 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, KickToken has traded up 14.6% against the dollar. One KickToken token can currently be bought for $0.0141 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006212 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00016798 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,401.04 or 0.99985926 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00010866 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00008044 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003836 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KickToken is a token. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,771,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,771,942 tokens. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,772,294.35800156. The last known price of KickToken is 0.01512464 USD and is up 1.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $2,555.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

