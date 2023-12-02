KickToken Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,311.11 (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded down 15.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. One KickToken token can currently be bought for $0.0141 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, KickToken has traded up 16.5% against the dollar. KickToken has a total market cap of $1.72 million and $1,311.11 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006244 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00017041 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,855.93 or 1.00035668 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00011035 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00008106 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003890 BTC.

KickToken Token Profile

KickToken (KICK) is a token. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,771,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,771,942 tokens. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com.

KickToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,772,294.35800156. The last known price of KickToken is 0.01512464 USD and is up 1.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $2,555.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

