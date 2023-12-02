Kineta, Inc. (NASDAQ:KA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kineta, Inc. (NASDAQ:KA – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,300 shares, a decline of 39.1% from the October 31st total of 100,700 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Kineta Stock Up 6.1 %

Kineta stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,901. Kineta has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $15.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.82.

Get Kineta alerts:

Kineta (NASDAQ:KA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.09. Kineta had a negative return on equity of 1,588.04% and a negative net margin of 769.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kineta will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Kineta in a research note on Monday, August 21st.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kineta

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in Kineta by 6.2% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 930,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after buying an additional 54,000 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kineta in the second quarter valued at $359,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Kineta by 111.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 19,535 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kineta by 236.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 14,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Kineta in the first quarter valued at $45,000. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kineta

(Get Free Report)

Kineta, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies in the field of immuno-oncology, cancer, neurology, and arenaviruses. The company is developing KVA12123, an anti-VISTA antagonist mAb immunotherapy, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer, ovarian cancer, colorectal cancer, colon cancer, pancreatic cancer, and gastric cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kineta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kineta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.