Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kirkland’s had a negative net margin of 8.96% and a negative return on equity of 400.00%. The business had revenue of $116.37 million during the quarter.

Kirkland’s Stock Performance

KIRK opened at $3.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.42. Kirkland’s has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $4.87. The stock has a market cap of $40.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kirkland’s

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Kirkland’s by 717.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,754 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Kirkland’s by 75,575.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,069 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kirkland’s during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kirkland’s during the third quarter worth $31,000. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kirkland’s in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

