KOK Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $11.05 Million (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. Over the last seven days, KOK has traded up 169.4% against the US dollar. KOK has a market capitalization of $11.05 million and $2.33 million worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KOK token can currently be purchased for about $0.0221 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006206 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00016773 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,382.47 or 0.99979096 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00010865 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00008012 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003838 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.02074209 USD and is up 107.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $1,876,900.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

