Kroger (NYSE:KR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kroger had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Kroger updated its FY24 guidance to $4.50-4.60 EPS.

Kroger Stock Performance

NYSE KR opened at $44.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.14. Kroger has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $50.36.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kroger

In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $1,045,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,862,699.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $1,045,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at $8,862,699.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $218,404.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,181.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,798 shares of company stock worth $1,542,985. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KR. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 239.9% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 34,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 24,012 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Kroger in the second quarter valued at $1,762,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in Kroger in the second quarter valued at $351,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Kroger by 90.0% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco LLC bought a new stake in Kroger in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KR shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.14.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

