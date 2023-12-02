Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the October 31st total of 2,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 590,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Ladder Capital by 55.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

LADR traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.48. 604,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,036. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.89. Ladder Capital has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 66.82 and a quick ratio of 66.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 80.70%.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

