Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:LANV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:LANV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,400 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the October 31st total of 195,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Separately, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Lanvin Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st.
Shares of Lanvin Group stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.28. 177,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,088. The stock has a market cap of $429.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.40. Lanvin Group has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $22.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.48.
Lanvin Group Holdings Limited operates as a couture house worldwide. The company offers ready-to-wear, made to measure, footwear, leather goods, costume jewelry, accessories, eyewear, and childrenswear under the Lanvin brand name; ready-to-wear, legwear, lingerie and beachwear, and accessories under the Wolford brand; footwear under the Sergio Rossi brand name; luxury womenswear, footwear, handbags, jewelry, and leather goods under the St.
