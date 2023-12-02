Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 879,400 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the October 31st total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 87,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $512,861.34. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,386,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,423,266.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 302,782 shares of company stock valued at $1,866,313 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAZY. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lazydays during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,755,000. Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lazydays by 13.5% during the second quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 6,190,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,557,000 after buying an additional 734,916 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lazydays by 365.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 608,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,039,000 after buying an additional 478,082 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lazydays by 159.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 142,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Lazydays during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,273,000. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lazydays Trading Up 10.4 %

Shares of LAZY traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.63. The company had a trading volume of 102,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,322. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Lazydays has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $14.36. The stock has a market cap of $107.05 million, a PE ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.82.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.36). Lazydays had a positive return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $280.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lazydays will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Lazydays from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Lazydays from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Lazydays Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreational vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. The company provides RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. It also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida.

